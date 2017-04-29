And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 28 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 28 April 2017:

1. How world sees SA: Nuclear power plan defeat just a temporary set-back for Zupta

2. Zille disciplinary hearing bad news for the DA, says researcher

3. The Gupta Republic: From Bruma car boot salesmen to multi-billionaires

4. Want to work until you drop dead? Global job hunters encounter age discrimination

5. WATCH! Is Julius Malema a future SA president? Sizing up EFF battle against ANC

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.