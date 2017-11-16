And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 15 November 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Wednesday, 15 November 2017:

1. Zimbabwe’s military seizes power overnight, says Mugabe in “safe” place

2. How world sees #Zimbabwe: ‘Mugabe toppled, detained as new leader installed’

3. From the Zuptoid manual: How to create a taxpayer revolt – Saunderson-Meyer

4. Here’s 9 reasons why Retirement Annuities don’t cut it – Stealthy Wealth

5. Ramaphosa: My New Deal for SA – and 10-point action plan for jobs, growth, transformation

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments.

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.