JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 15 March 2017

1. Iqbal Survé’s legal threat rebuffed: TML tells him “Let’s meet in court.”

2. Right of Reply: Survé threat #3: Biznews attacked my credibility at the PIC

3. How world sees SA: Investment expert Mark Mobius expects EFF to become ‘potent force’

4. Right of Reply: “Unbalanced” Cape Times has its lawyers threaten Biznews.

5. Do so many rich tourists visit Cape Town? R140 000 per night hotel touts for business

