And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 6 November 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 6 November 2017

1. Justice denied: Accounting body sweeps KPMG scandal under carpet in classic delay tactic

2. Book review: Jacques Pauw’s President’s Keepers. Joining the dots. Brilliantly.

3. This is war! Zuma, Gupta bots target UK enemy #1: Peter Hain, campaigner for SA justice

4. CEASE AND DESIST: Spies seek ripping Jacques Pauw Zuma book from stores

5. Right of Reply: Moyane mulls suing author, Sunday Times over Zuma tax story

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.