And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 27 July 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Thursday, 27 July 2017:

1. Just not good enough KPMG! CEO Hoole ducks, dives over Gupta scandal

2. Gupta kickbacks: 8 questions that Germany’s Software AG must answer

3. Gupta’s Chinese chinas could be next to pop as interest keeps spreading

4. The Elon Musk effect: UK to ban diesel, petrol cars by 2040

5. Burying the Iqbal Survé ‘struggle doctor’ myth – Ed Herbst

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments.

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.