Management changes at M&C Saatchi Jhb

by Herman Manson. M&C Saatchi Group has experienced rapid growth in Gauteng, resulting in Jerry Mpufane being promoted and Alan Bell joining.

The Big Q: Expectations for 2017

What are the expectations of South Africa’s marketing and advertising leaders for the industry in 2017? MarkLives emailed a panel of key industry executives for their take on the macro environment, budgets, changes in messaging, movement in the industry and consumer and any communication trends they’ll be looking out for.

- Jarred Cinman’s expectations for the SA ad industry

- Suhana Gordhan’s Great Expectations for the ad industry

- Odette van der Haar on the coming BBBEE transformation

- Xola Nouse’s expectations for the SA ad industry

- Joshin Raghubar’s expectations for the SA ad industry

#MagLoveTop10: Worst magazine covers of 2016

by MediaSlut. Last week it was Friday the 13th... so it was fitting that we published our #MagLoveTop10 list of the worst magazine covers of 2016!

2016 Big Reads

- The big account moves of 2016

- It’s about the people, y’all

- Media & marketing

- The creative work you made time to read about in 2016

- The agencies that made waves in 2016

Clicks ’n Tricks: The mobile imperative for 2017

by Charlie Stewart. Few of us need a crystal ball to forecast that mobile will account for an even larger portion of SA website visits during 2017.

Regular Reads:

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 1 — top 20 primetime programmes Oct 2016

On the Radar:

- Global Ad Trends report released

