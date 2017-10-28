And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 27 October 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 27 October 2017:

1. Matthew Lester: Prepare for a ‘bloodbath’ in February after Gigaba’s mini budget

2. ON THE RECORD: SAP execs grilled on Gupta kickbacks, US DoJ investigations

3. Gigaba’s glance into the fiscal abyss – SA’s latest mini-budget fails miserably

4. Claiming British citizenship: Expert explains what you need to know

5. Inside KZN peacemaker Dr Zweli Mkhize’s world with Richard Poplak

