And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 4 May 2017

1. Max du Preez: How to get around State Capture and at Zuma – the Gerrie Nel factor

2. Donwald Pressly: ANC Treasurer General, Zweli Mkhize, comes out against Zuma

3. Satrix shares…which ETF is for me? 3 steps to help you decide

4. Don’t write off Le Pen: She could win French presidential election with polls lower than 50% – expert

5. What damage done in the name of protecting the public? – FSB unpacking contd…

