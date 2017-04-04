And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

EXCLUSIVE: McCann wins Diageo Scotch, Gin & Reserve portfolios

by Herman Manson. McCann Worldgroup has been awarded the Diageo SA account for its Scotch, Gin and Reserve portfolios, effective 1 July 2017

Big Q: Transformation — clients must take road less travelled

by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? Next up in our panel is Zibusiso Mkhwanazi of AVATAR.

When Zurich became Bryte

by Kim Penstone. Despite being touted as one of the largest financial services rebrands over the past couple of years, the change seemed to happen overnight virtually without a ripple.

Young, Gifted & Killing It: Melusi Mhlungu

by Veli Ngubane. It’s his love for industry that has got him this far, this young and gifted Ogilvy Joburg copywriter explains.

Motive: You’re looking in the wrong place, creatives

by Brad Dessington. I fundamentally believe that advertising and branding are the wrong way around.

We bid farewell to industry legend #JoeMafela

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Get unbanked

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 31 March 2017

- Shelf Life: No ostriching for iWYZE and Joe Public

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 2 — primetime top 20 for Jan, Feb 2017

On the Radar:

- New editor for Netwerk24

- Management changes at AVATAR

- The MediaShop Sandton appoints MD

- AllLife appoints full-service partner

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting markters and agencies free of charge — covering South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana!