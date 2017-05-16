And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 15 May 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 15 May 2017

1. Migration to remote New Zealand hits all-time high as wealthy seek a haven.

2. Molefe movie rewinds – he’s back at Eskom. Classic Zupta move – Save SA

3. Saudi, Russia cutbacks buoy oil bulls, but respite from frackers won’t last

4. Magnus Heystek: SA’s slide into poverty – protect yourself, invest offshore

5. ANC has reached it sell-by date – Moeletsi Mbeki

