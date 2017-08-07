And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 6 August 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Sunday, 6 August 2017:

1. MUST LISTEN: BBC journalist turns up state capture heat on Atul Gupta

2. Bell Potts tokenism not enough, should be shut down – CEO Liliesleaf

3. Staff salaries at free falling SAA threatened – Myeni leaves chaos in her wake

4. OUTA lays treason, racketeering charges against Dududzane Zuma, Guptas

5. Bravo Jabu Moleketi – another unlikely national hero is born

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments.

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.