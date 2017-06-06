And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Big Q: Agencies, consultancies have much to learn from each other

by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry executives for their take on consultancies eating their lunch. Next up is Prakash Patel of Fogg.

By Invitation Only: Bid-rigging & commercial production — a call to action

by Bobby Amm. Bid-rigging isn’t just a concern in the US advertising and film production community; it’s a global issue it’s a global issue with the potential to deeply affect South African independent production houses.

Africa Dispatches: Brand-savvy GetSmarter goes global

by Charlie Mathews. Walking through the GetSmarter campus, one senses of just how important Sam Paddock believes branding is to success.

By Invitation Only: Five lessons for micro-influencer strategies

by Natalie Pool. What makes micro-influencers popular may also be what gets your brand into trouble. Here are five important lessons.

Media Redefined: Getting upfront return on luck in NY

by Martin MacGregor. In adland, there’s enough angst in committing to a TV ad but these budgets pale into insignificance when compared to making the call on whether to invest in a 13-part TV series.

