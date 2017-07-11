And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

New African holding company to challenge global networks

by Herman Manson. Zibusiso Mkhwanazi and Veli Ngubane have rebranded their agency holding company to M&N Brands.

Abey Mokgwatsane resigns from Ogilvy & Mather SA

by MarkLives. Ogilvy & Mather South Africa has confirmed the resignation of Abey Mokgwatsane as its CEO.

Telkom appoints three agencies

by Herman Manson. Telkom has announced the appointment of three agencies to take its marketing communications forward.

Bell Pottinger apologises, blames staffers

by MarkLives. PR firm, Bell Pottinger, has apologised for its role in South Africa's state capture project. The apology hasn't gone down well.

See also: EDITORIAL: A quick resource for PRCA's Bell Pottinger investigation

By Invitation Only: Accurate LGBTI representation needed in the media

by Donovan White. For the marketing manager seeing the value of the LGBTI market, I have four personal recommendations.

