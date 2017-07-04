And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

No Loeries, Bookmarks etc for Publicis agencies in coming year

by Herman Manson. It's been confirmed that local Publicis Groupe agencies will be unable to enter South African award shows over the coming year.

Dissident Spin Doctor: When PR agencies go rogue

by Emma King. Of the unfolding details of the #GuptaLeaks emails, the most fascinating of all for the PR industry must be the integral role that the now-infamous Bell Pottinger has allegedly played. More needs to be said concerning what this means about us and our industry

Africa Dispatches: Dan Mace — YouTube-star turned TVC prodigy [interview]

by Charlie Mathews. Dan Mace is not even 30 and he’s already won several big awards for the very first TVC he ever made, for Tusker & Net#work BBDO.

Big Q Consultancies: Ad agency, consultancy biz models converging

by MarkLives. We asked a panel of key industry executives for their take on consultancies eating their lunch. Next up is Andy Sutcliffe of 34°.

Agency Life: What it means to be creatives of the future

by TJ Njozela. With all the new buzzwords, it may seem as if creatives have to make a dramatic change to stay relevant, but here are a few tips to help make the transition from old-school to a creative of the future.

Media Redefined: Putting the Cannes Media Lions into context

by Martin MacGregor. This year’s Cannes Media Gold Lions winners show again that the ideas where message and medium work closely together to create context are the ones with impact and that win.

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Vodacom gives voice to the youth

- Shelf Life: A Retroviral revamp for Russell Hobbs SA

- SA TV Ratings: SABC 1 — primetime top 20 for May 2017

On the Radar:

- Redi Tlhabi's replacement announced

