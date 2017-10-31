And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town aligns with new global integrated model

by Herman Manson. Ogilvy & Mather Cape Town has set about a major internal restructuring process to reorientate the agency and the way it operates.

By Invitation Only: Transforming adland — straddling the line between utopia & reality

by Lynn Madeley. The transformation conversation in marketing and comms in South Africa has had much less engagement from us white ad execs. Why?

Pendoring 2017 winners

by MarkLives. The 2017 Pendoring winners were announced at the annual awards evening held at Vodacom World on Friday, 27 October 2017.

Hidden Figures: Hillary Molefe

by Musaba Kangulu. If ever you find yourself at The Zone@Rosebank in Jozi, pop over to Black River FC and ask for TV and radio producer, Hillary Molefe.

Gerry Human’s 23c on what it takes to be a C#D

by MarkLives. Over several weeks, we're featuring pearls of wisdom from Mike Schalit's Creative#Director book — next up is Gerry Human.

Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: A South African love story from SA Tourism

- Cover Stories: Thoughtfulness in design 27 Oct 2017 — formerly MagLove

- Shelf Life: The power of consistency with Prudential

- SA TV Ratings: e.tv — primetime top 20 for Sep 2017

On the Radar:

- Vuma sells 51% stake to exec team

- Creative Circle releases 2017 interim rankings

- Phembani ups stake in TBWA\South Africa

-Conversation LAB wins UK business

- Techsys Digital wins health foods account

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting marketers and agencies free of charge in South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Botswana — and now Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda!