And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg’s business news website, 19 May 2017

BIZNEWS.COM DAILY TOP FIVE

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 19 May 2017:

1. Paul O’Sullivan promises a Selebi repeat for Brian Molefe: “I’ll put him in jail.”

2. Dunderhead or drunk? O’Sullivan’s target Edward Zuma swims naked on PowerFM

3. Substitute! Rolling wrists multiply as Zuma faces off against his own party

4. British passport holders: A quick primer on EU hurdles to dual nationality after Brexit

5. Embattled Eskom brushes off Trillian report amid fresh Papa Molefe debacle

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here

