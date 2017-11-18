And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 17 November 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 17 November 2017:

1. Peter Hain: HSBC SA staff warned London HQ of Gupta laundering but were ignored

2. Zimbabwe – Zanu-PF hawks de-feather Grace in a military coup against Bob

3. By the numbers: How Eskom’s finances are FALLING APART – Yelland

4. McKinsey’s David Fine: ‘We’ll pay R1bn back to SA; don’t want tainted money’

5. Some unexpected good news for SA – and Cyril – from Europe’s biggest money manager

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments.

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.