JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Sunday, 16 July 2017:

1. Pics and profiles: Here’s the SAP SA team who’ve been suspended

2. World’s #1 crisis comms expert Alan Hilburg: SA is stuck, not broken. Brilliant.

3. Gigaba confirms SAA wrecking ball Myeni is out – OUTA welcomes the decision

4. It’s war between Lord Bell and ‘smelly’ Pottinger execs

5. House of cards: Transnet, entangled in Gupta web, suspends officials

