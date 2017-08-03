And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 2 August 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 2 August 2017

1. Pravin #JoiningTheDots – SARS captured as ‘whistleblowers’ shown the door

2. MUST LISTEN: BBC interviews Atul Gupta, Bell Pottinger. It ain’t pretty.

3. PRASA board’s final salvo tellingly exposes Zuptoid capture

4. Revealed: Stock market statistics shatter ‘white monopoly capital’ myth

5. Exposed! 8 China business leaders feasting on Gupta corruption spoils

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.