And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 16 November 2017

1. Prepare for accelerated looting, doctors emigrating amid NHI’s implementation

2. When adapting means dying – IRR’s Sara Gon on the DA adopting ANC-like policies

3. Mr Gigaba, fancy designer suits are no substitute for financial skills – Errol Horwitz

4. PREMIUM: Zimbabwe crisis – Harare lawyer, activist Doug Coltart describes ‘tense’ mood

5. How world sees #Zimbabwe: Africa must help as messy endgame threatens regional stability

