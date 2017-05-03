And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 2 May 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 2 May 2017

1. Presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa warns: ‘Fasten seatbelts, more Zuma shocks coming soon’

2. Sharpening the tools to bring down Zuma – Hoffman

3. Winds of change hit the SABC, Pityana tells national radio: Zuma is corrupt.

4. How NGOs finally killed #Zupta nuclear energy deal with Russia: Hartmut Winkler

5. Game of touch: Zuma throws FICA ball at his friend, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.