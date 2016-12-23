And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 22 December 2016

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Thursday, 22 December 2016:

1. Prince Mashele: South Africa is just another African country – tell the ‘clever blacks’

2. Paul O’Sullivan: Exposing fresh Myeni corruption at SAA. Documentary proof. Best of BizNews 2016

3. Unrepentant Zuma twists #Nenegate crisis: Blames ‘monopoly capital stooges’ for fiasco

4. How world sees SA: Revealed – What China really thinks of its big African trading partner

5. Senior UCT academic: ‘To survive, SA universities must learn to engage with chaos’

