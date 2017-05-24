And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 23 May 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 23 May 2017

1. R30m Molefe near-payout conundrum – Eskom contract under the spotlight

2. Former Famous Brands CEO Kevin Hedderwick joins Brian Joffe at Long4Life

3. Cyril sharpens up his political dance – no ANC split and probe State Capture

4. Move over Elon Musk! Angela Merkel powers up EU car battery industry to take on Tesla

5. MUST READ: The hypocrisy of Zuma’s cabinet-reshuffle exposed

