And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 20 June 2017

1. Revealed! Bell Pottinger got R5.5m for one weekend to ‘help’ ANC, MK in anti-white campaign

2. Bankorp saga: Absa tells Public Protector it won’t pay back R1.125bn amount

3. Alec Hogg on SA’s ‘real SONA’: It’s darkest before the dawn

4. Graham Sell: Lessons for SA from the smouldering ashes of Eden District

5. Gupta tentacles in cricket: What the Proteas look like – WATCH!

