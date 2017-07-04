And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 3 July 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 3 July 2017

1. Revealed! Taxpayers picked up tab for THAT big fat Gupta wedding – guided by KPMG

2. Gupta wedding money laundering saga: KPMG responds to audit watchdog probe

3. Prince Mashele: South Africa is just another African country – tell the ‘clever blacks’

4. Broken heart syndrome kills journo Suna Venter amid threats, intimidation

5. DA fires starting gun on UK investigations into Bell Pottinger for ‘inciting civil war’

