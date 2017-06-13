And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 12 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 12 June 2017

1. Right of Reply: Iqbal Survé says BizNews is Fake News

2. Named & shamed: 10 Eskom, Transnet, Denel directors hired to help Zupta. #GuptaLeaks

3. WATCH: Drone footage captures aftermath of deadly #KnysnaFires

4. Bell Pottinger white monopoly capital plot: Damning EVIDENCE of Gupta conspiracy #GuptaLeaks

5. Raymond Suttner: It’s cold outside the ANC but Zuma has sapped its warmth

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.