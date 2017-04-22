And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 21 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 21 April 2017:

1. RW Johnson: ANC’s promotion of racist rhetoric has an even darker side. But it won’t work.

2. 10 numbers you absolutely need to know to grow your personal finances: Dawn Ridler

3. Putrid, propagandistic ANN7 TV political analysis insults viewers

4. Former SA Ambassador to Ireland defies labels – and sums up Tshwane’s new mayor

5. Ramaphosa beats the drum of radical economic transformation as presidential race hots up

