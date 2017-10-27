And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 26 October 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Thursday, 26 October 2017:

1. SAP ’fesses up, calls in US authorities amid “humbling” investigation into Gupta bribes

2. New York Times paints grim picture of SA’s relentless poverty, post-apartheid

3. ‘Let’s start tsunami of protest against Standard Bank to drop Gupta-cursed KPMG’: Barry Tyson

4. Offshore assets and a will, what you need to know

5. Worse than Greece! SA world’s third-slowest growing economy in last 4 quarters

