And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 21 August 2017

1. SA’s Future: Jakkie Cilliers’ Fate of The Nation – December holds the key

2. Why residential property is not the holy grail of investing

3. Maimane tells Ramaphosa to get out of the ANC while there’s time

4. Gordhan on BBC HARDTalk: #GuptaLeaks PROVE state resources being abused

5. Khoza’s firing as accountability committee boss exposes ANC underbelly

