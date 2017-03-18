And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 17 March 2017

The five best read stories on Alec Hogg's BizNews.com, Friday, 17 March 2017

1. Sassa: Conduit to ‘enrich the rich’, ‘damn the poor’? Grants scandal erupts

2. Exposed: Gupta-linked company Homix in game of lies to shift millions of rands offshore

3. Zuma denies R80m bribe to swing R3bn Prasa contract. But who believes him?

4. Alarming how charming it could be to go a Zuptoid farming…

5. Oakbay wants to swim free in SA’s financial waters – as another big fish leaves

