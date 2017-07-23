And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 22 July 2017

The five best read stories on Alec Hogg's BizNews.com, Saturday, 22 July 2017:

1. Singapore, UK clients fire Bell Pottinger as Saffers turn on the heat

2. Ed Herbst: ‘A good story to tell’ – defining the ANC’s SA in quotes

3. SANDF fails to think on feet, blows its limited budget – military scientist

4. McKinsey Gupta scandal: 10 deadly questions McKinsey must answer

5. Pensioners take note, Gigaba wants R14bn Telkom stake to bail out SAA

