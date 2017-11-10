On 21st November Justice Malala, Frans Cronje and Bruce Whitfield to discuss what's likely to happen next

STATE OF THE NATION LIVE 2017

Frans Cronje is teaming up with leading political analyst Justice Malala and award winning host of the ever-popular Money Show on Talk Radio 702, Bruce Whitfield for two live events at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on the 21st November 2017 and at Emperor's Palace on the 15th November 2017.

South Africa is in a fight between good and evil and it feels like the bad guys are winning. The #guptaleaks have left ordinary South African taxpayers and business people considering the future of the country more seriously than ever before.

If you are searching for answers, join South Africa's leading political analyst Justice Malala as he shares his brilliant insights on the future of the politics and discusses the outcome of the ANC power struggle in December.

Best-selling author of "South Africa in 2030" and leading scenario planner Dr Frans Cronje is not a man to mince his words and bases his forecasting on cold hard facts.

Award winning host of the ever-popular Money Show on Talk Radio 702, Bruce Whitfield will ask the hard questions and leave no questions ducked.

If you need to know what is going on in South Africa, book now for THE STATE OF THE NATION 2017 to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on the 21st November 2017 and at Emperor's Palace on the 15th November 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Emperors Palace 15 November 2017 @ 07:30

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Convention Centre 21 November 2017 @ 07:00

