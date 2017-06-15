And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 14 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 14 June 2017

1. Swinging Zupta wrecking ball: Five SA banks slapped with Moody’s downgrades

2. Exposed: How Gupta family hijacked arms manufacturer Denel to tap billions of dollars. #GuptaLeaks

3. It’ll be all white on the night: Gupta racism row over whites-only hiring policy

4. South African engineers in high demand in Australia

5. Zille remains WC Premier but…excluded from all DA structures, no control of social media

