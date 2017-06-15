iSERVICE

"Swinging Zupta wrecking ball: Five SA banks slapped with Moody’s downgrades" - BizNews

Alec Hogg |
14 June 2017
And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 14 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 14 June 2017

1. Swinging Zupta wrecking ball: Five SA banks slapped with Moody’s downgrades

2. Exposed: How Gupta family hijacked arms manufacturer Denel to tap billions of dollars. #GuptaLeaks

3. It’ll be all white on the night: Gupta racism row over whites-only hiring policy

4. South African engineers in high demand in Australia

5. Zille remains WC Premier but…excluded from all DA structures, no control of social media

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.

 

Moneyweb editor Thompson explains how he was played for a fool by Bell Pottinger to push WMC plot
Paid to kill Golden Goose: Bell Pottinger takes SA Tourism money as it strangles South Africa
Tweetgate – EFF accepts Zille apology, will maintain DA coalition in municipalities
Ngubane to face the music: Outa criminally charges him over fake share certificates
South African engineers in high demand in Australia

iSERVICE FEED