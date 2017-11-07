NDZ, Zweli Mkhize, Malema and Pravin Gordhan among confirmed speakers for 23rd November event in Sandton





The Gathering: The 2017 ANC Elective Conference Edition

(Fired up by Nando's)

The 2017 ANC Elective Conference has the entire country on tenterhooks. Everyone with even the slightest interest in South Africa’s prospects will be watching intently and crossing their fingers, hoping quality leadership emerges from the December decider.

As the ANC delegates prepare to elect their next President, The Gathering takes on the mantle of South Africa’s premier forum to discuss the leaders vying for #1 and assess the impact the leadership race will have on the country’s future.

Taking place three weeks before the ANC elective conference, all attention will be focused on what the outcome of this historic vote will be. This is really an event that will shape the future of South Africa. The Gathering 2017 will lift the veil off some of the issues facing the ANC in the run-up to the vote. We have invited major players within the ANC, and all presidential hopefuls to speak during the one-day event.

Attendees of this hugely consequential event can expect to see the leading contenders for the top job as well as ANC veterans, opposition party leaders, opinion-makers and top analysts who can help us make sense of it all.

Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one.

This full-day event will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, 23 November 2017.

Panels will be moderated by journalists from Daily Maverick and our media partner, EWN, as well as some of South Africa’s top intellectuals.

Confirmed speakers include:

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma

Lindiwe Sisulu

Dr Zweli Mkhize

Julius Malema

Mmusi Maimane

Dr Makhosi Khosa

Sipho Pityana

Mzwanele Manyi

Mavuso Msimang

Irvin Jim

Nomboniso Gasa

Andrew Feinstein

Dr Iraj Abedian

Pravin Gordhan

Bantu Holomisa

Click here to book your ticket.