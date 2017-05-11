And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 10 May 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Wednsday, 10 May 2017:

1. Tide turning against Zuma as Ramaphosa no longer plays coy in ANC race

2. Why the Mercedes G63 AMG is in my perfect 5 car garage

3. Cape Town-based world manufacturing “brainware” leader breaks cover with EY licence deal

4. Got a British passport? UK gets set to shake EU citizens out of jobs, freeing up space for Brits

5. Gigaba guards the coffers by rejecting Denel’s Gupta deal

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.