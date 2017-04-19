iSERVICE

Simone Puterman |
18 April 2017
And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Tony Koenderman earned the mantle “legend”

by MarkLives. The industry reacts to the news of Tony Koenderman's death, including a tribute by Matthew Bull.

The Real McCoy: Cry the internal brand
by Sean McCoy. What a diabolical mess in the context of nation-building and the internal country brand. 

#DesignIndaba: No roadmap? Draw your own
by Herman Manson. Have you ever thought about how you think? I figured Ayse Birsel has and that makes her interesting.

Adnalysis: SA ad strategies too weak and average
by Bogosi Motshegwa. We need more strategies that help push brands outside of what is expected, especially within their respective categories.

Back2Basics: Digital vs digital
by Mark Eardley. When is digital B2B really critical? And when is it dumber than dumb? Beware the WE-Disease!

The Marketing Mice on Pepsi's pain points [CARTOON]

Regular Reads:

Ad of the Week: Old bag, brand-new perspective
MagLove: The best magazine covers 13 April 2017
Shelf Life: From LSMs to SEMs — a practical solution and New African brand for export — Mami Wata
SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Mar 2017

On the Radar:

Media24 to investigate HuffPost SA
Revlon appoints digital, social media agency

