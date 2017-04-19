And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Tony Koenderman earned the mantle “legend”

by MarkLives. The industry reacts to the news of Tony Koenderman's death, including a tribute by Matthew Bull.

The Real McCoy: Cry the internal brand

by Sean McCoy. What a diabolical mess in the context of nation-building and the internal country brand.

#DesignIndaba: No roadmap? Draw your own

by Herman Manson. Have you ever thought about how you think? I figured Ayse Birsel has and that makes her interesting.

Adnalysis: SA ad strategies too weak and average

by Bogosi Motshegwa. We need more strategies that help push brands outside of what is expected, especially within their respective categories.

Back2Basics: Digital vs digital

by Mark Eardley. When is digital B2B really critical? And when is it dumber than dumb? Beware the WE-Disease!

The Marketing Mice on Pepsi's pain points [CARTOON]



Regular Reads:

- Ad of the Week: Old bag, brand-new perspective

- MagLove: The best magazine covers 13 April 2017

- Shelf Life: From LSMs to SEMs — a practical solution and New African brand for export — Mami Wata

- SA TV Ratings: DStv — primetime top 30 for Mar 2017

On the Radar:

- Media24 to investigate HuffPost SA

- Revlon appoints digital, social media agency

Go to MarkLives.com for breaking news, exclusive industry opinion, company news and jobs! Sign up here for the MarkLives email newsletter every Monday and Thursday. Follow MarkLives on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube. NEW: Ramify.biz — connecting markters and agencies free of charge — covering South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and Botswana!