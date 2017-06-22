And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 21 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 21 June 2017

1. Tools of destruction: Public Protector, Malusi Gigaba ‘car crash’ interview knock the rand

2. It’s all about the Banks: PP another cog in Zuptoid wheel of RET – Silke

3. Ed Herbst: ANC’s tsunami of sleaze morphs into a river of shit, literally

4. Vinny Lingham: Why a big event in August could disrupt the Bitcoin market

5. As deadly as global financial crisis: Economists blame Zuma for pushing SA into recession

