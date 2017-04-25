And other top advertising, media and marketing news, analysis and opinion on the website this week, including…

Big Q: Transformation needs buy-in on the demand side

by MarkLives. Why are so many black professionals disgruntled with the rate of progress? Next up in our panel is Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila of Riverbed.

By Invitation Only: The unholy alliance that stifles true transformation

by Ivan Moroke. Slow marketing and advertising transformation is often attributable to two factors: backsliding and copping out.

Young Gifted & Killing It: Makosha Maja-Rasethaba

by Veli Ngubane. With singleminded determination, Makosha Maja-Rasethaba has taken every opportunity to work her way into the job she wanted.

Dissident Spin Doctor: The role of PR during times of fake news



by Emma King. Once the trust in us from media and the public is gone, our industry will soon follow.

By Invitation Only: Account-based marketing — the future of B2B sales?

by Warren Moss. There’s a new favourite kid on the block when it comes to B2B marketing tactics at your disposal.

The Marketing Mice have been in a huff [CARTOON]







