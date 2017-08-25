And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 24 August 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 24 August 2017

1. Twin Peaks now law – ‘sad day’ for SA financial services consumers – FMF

2. Right of reply: Bell Pottinger threatens BizNews over Hitler video story

3. ‘Bored of retirement’ – Inhle beverages another tick on Joffe’s Long4life shopping list

4. Mailbox: ‘How I earn R50k per month by mining cryptocurrency’

5. Guptas start dumping assets, sell Tegeta to little known Swiss company

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.