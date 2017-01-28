iSERVICE

"Vodacom plans new mega ‘black shareholders only’ deal" - BizNews

Alec Hogg |
27 January 2017
And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 27 January 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 27 January 2017:

1. Brightrock’s Schalk Malan: How we created a business worth R1.4bn in just five years

2. Alfa Romeo Giulia QV lands in SA

3. Revealed: Vodafone’s Vodacom plans new mega ‘black shareholders only’ deal

4. Ruling the media roost an old ANC tactic – An SABC TV veteran remembers…

5. Hawks: So far, Guptas look squeaky clean! But we’re still ‘investigating’

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.

 

Corruption front and centre as SA slips to 64th on latest Perceptions Index
Revealed: Vodafone’s Vodacom plans new mega ‘black shareholders only’ deal
Entrepreneur, print mogul Lambert Retief passes away
UCT liberal? Roots of racism, sexism run deep, reveals emeritus professor
Ruling the media roost an old ANC tactic – An SABC TV veteran remembers…

iSERVICE FEED