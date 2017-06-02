And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 1 June 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 1 June 2017

1. Yelland: ‘Why I changed my pro-nuclear stance – solar, wind a game changer’

2. Daniel Silke: ANC in credibility crisis as mafia state allegations bite hard

3. How landlords can counter new property tax shocks: buy-to-let entrepreneur

4. Fears of Tulip-bulb craze, 90s style dotcom crash stalk Bitcoin buyers

5. ANC cherry-picking Davis wealth tax findings could prove a disaster

