And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 28 March 2017

1. Zuma tells SACP members: Pravin Gordhan is toast. I’ll be firing him soon.

2. Zuma’s latest high stakes gamble for SA to repeat mistakes of Amin, Mugabe.

3. Ministers’ cars exposed! Porsche Cayenne tops long list of luxury cars – driven at taxpayers’ expense

4. The Eskom monster rolls on; R1bn tender for stepdaughter of acting CEO Koko

5. Revealed: Stock market statistics shatter ‘white monopoly capital’ myth

