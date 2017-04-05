And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 4 April 2017

1. Zuma's wrecking ball: S&P cuts SA to junk after Gordhan purged

2. Open letter: Zuma wants cronies to be ‘black Ruperts’

3. Investment Masterclass: PSG’s top performing money managers share stock picks

4. Reshuffle aftermath: Rand tanks as experts warn worse still to come

5. Ed Herbst: Billion Rand Babe outs the ANC’s Vampire State

