"#Zupta penalty: Foreign investors pull plug on SA investments. SONA penalty next?" - BizNews

Alec Hogg |
16 February 2017
And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 16 February 2017

1. #Zupta penalty: Foreign investors pull plug on SA investments. SONA penalty next?

2. CompCom hits 17 banks (incl. Absa, Investec, Std Bank) for forex collusion. Seeks prosecution.

3. Zuma’s SONA – a reality check on his “alternative facts” – expert analysis

4. You’re not fired” – SAA, Treasury deny Myeni exit rumours

5. Saffer restauranteur Gerrie Knoetze: A masterclass for budding entrepreneurs

