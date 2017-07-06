Union says it is unfortunate Youth Day celebrations at prison were turned into something ugly

Incident of Alleged Strippers at Johannesburg Prison – Suspends 13 employees

5 July 2017

Department of Correctional Services suspended 13 employees for the incident on youth day where pictures of alleged strippers, entertaining inmates at the Johannesburg Prison (Sun City), went viral on social media.

It is unfortunate that social media took an innocent entertainment program of the youth day celebrations at the prison and turned it into something ugly. Youth day celebrations are celebrated every year in the prisons with various programs.

16 June 2017 was no different than any other year. A program was submitted to the Area Commissioner and was approved. There was no deviation from the program. It is unfortunate that what really happened with the dance number was construed by ill minded individuals with their own agenda.

PSA is in possession of the correct photographs which shows that the dancers were clothed in appropriate, suitable dancing attire (tights) and not half naked as alleged. Individuals on social media often take such an innocent activity and then change and adapt the images to suit their own agendas

while hurting innocent people in the process.

Monica Venter Provincial Manager, PSA Johannesburg says it often happens that employers will simply suspend and charge staff members for misconduct without first investigating and determining the real facts. This is done in order to satisfy the public and specifically the social media public that the employer is dealing with such kind of behavior, while no grounds exist for the allegations. PSA represent the majority of the suspended officials in this matter.

Issued by Monica Venter on behalf of PSA, 5 July 2017