37 Reports on corruption at the SABC awaiting action since 2014

20 June 2017

The DA can reveal that the SABC Forensic Unit has issued 37 forensic reports on allegations ranging from fraud and corruption, to bribery and nepotism at the public broadcaster since May 2014. However, many of these findings still await corrective action from SABC management.

In a reply to a DA parliamentary question, Communications Minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, lists a number of alarming findings including SABC missing equipment, failure to disclose business interests, the irregular appointment of employees, procurement irregularities in tender processes, conflict of interest and various cases of fraud and corruption.

Some of the findings include, but are not limited to:

- SABC Medscheme – 24 SABC employees colluded with a Clinical Psychologist to bill SABC Medscheme for fictitious consultations and in return, the Psychologist paid the employees a cash amount. This report was issued on 23 July 2014 and the implementation of the recommendations are still in progress as an additional 192 incidents have been identified.

- Ukhozi FM Drama – Freelance actors submitted fictitious invoices in collusion with the Drama Producer. Action against the implicated actors and Producer is still in progress, despite the report being issued on the 3rd of June 2014.

- Lotus FM Dramas – on 24 August 2015 a report was issued regarding allegations that the Drama Producer at Lotus FM signed and submitted tax invoices and timesheets on behalf of an independent contractor. The report found that the Producer’s husband is a freelance writer for the independent contractor which she failed to declare. The report recommended disciplinary action against the Producer, however, no action has been taken.

- The General Manager: Channels – Failed to disclose his Business Interests in 2014 and is still awaiting action by management.

- SABC Marketing Executive – In 2014, he had an undeclared interest in a company owned by his spouse, who took on the SABC as direct clients.

These reports show how deep corruption runs in the SABC. These findings and reports only scratch the surface of the misconduct happening at the public broadcaster.

It is now clear that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) should start with the mammoth task of addressing all the corruption in the SABC immediately. The SABC interim board Chairperson, Khanyisile Kweyama, indicated in Parliament last week that a request has been sent to the President to sign the proclamation for the SIU to investigate the SABC. The President is yet to sign and must do so immediately for the investigation to commence.

The SABC can only get back to its status as a world-class broadcaster once the rot of corruption is weeded out once and for all.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 20 June 2017