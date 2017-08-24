JMPD K-9 Unit recovered fake cheques, identity documents, driving licences, salary slips and equipment to manufacture fraudulent documents

4 arrested in Joburg with fake documents worth R10m

23 August 2017

Johannesburg - A joint operation by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has resulted in four men being arrested in possession of fraudulent documents worth R10m.

MMC for public safety spokesperson Luyanda Longwe said the arrest of the first man in Brackendowns, Alberton, provided information about a forgery house operated by a criminal syndicate in Johannesburg.

Longwe said the JMPD K-9 Unit and EMPD officers recovered fake cheques, identity documents, driving licences, salary slips and equipment to manufacture fraudulent documents.

The stash was recovered at a building located at the corner of Loveday and Anderson streets in the inner city, where three other men were arrested.

Longwe said the suspects were also linked to a hijacking case in which vehicles are smuggled over the border to Zimbabwe.

"This joint operation is a perfect example of how we can all work together to stop criminal syndicates from operating in our cities."

News24