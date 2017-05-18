Funds are supposed to be set aside and used at end of the life of the mine, but this isn't what is happening

A data-driven investigation shows that nearly R60-billion is being held in funds for the rehabilitation of mines across South Africa. Mpumalanga, the country’s most important coal-mining province, alone holds more than R17-billion.

This money cannot be used for rehabilitation while a mine is still operational, but the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) can use it if a mine is abandoned. The department is yet to provide an instance in which this money has been used, however.

Instead, most mines are not deemed legally closed, and the money cannot be touched.

Data and documents being made public at the culmination of a 21-month investigation by Oxpeckers exposes a failed system of mine closure in which there is little oversight, large mining houses carry the brunt of the responsibility for financial provisions that are never used, and large mines are never fully closed.

Financial provisions for rehabilitation are put up by companies before mining begins, in case a mine is abandoned and the government needs to step in to close it.

