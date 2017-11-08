Police minister says there's a concerted effort to try and discredit him

Mbalula says rogue intelligence elements are trying to discredit him

Pretoria –Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says rogue elements within crime intelligence are behind a concerted campaign to discredit him and added that he knows who was leaking classified information.

However, the minister said that he was a “hands-on minister” who does not sleep on duty.

At a press briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, Mbalula said he has had to deal with the imparting of sensitive information to journalists within crime intelligence because he has implemented strategies to clean up the unit.

"Crime intelligence, among others, has become a law unto itself. There is a lot of rogueness that is going on there," said Mbalula.

"I'll tell you why there is this misinformation and campaign against me, [it] is because I've given directives to the effect that people who must be vetted, must be vetted."

"IPID (The Independent Police Investigative Directorate) is investigating those leaks that are happening in that environment. But I can tell you from where I am, that I know who are the people who have leaked to the media," Mbalula warned.

The minister said the leaks included incorrect stories, lies and misinformation pointing towards media reports that Mbalula had seized control of the crime intelligence unit and has created tension between himself and acting National Police Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba, by superseding the commissioner and dealing with the crime intelligence divisional head.

"There is no executive overreach, I am a hands-on minister, I am not sleeping on duty and I'm not idling.

Professional relationship

"There are many cops who report directly to me, in different divisions in the police, not crime intelligence, because I can convene all and ask for progress on many issues and I meet them with the national commissioner," Mbalula said.

He added that there were no crime intelligence operatives that travelled with him around the country.

"I cannot reveal my security detail to the public but I can tell you that that is absolute hogwash. It’s a lie. There is no such thing."

Mbalula added that he and Mothiba have a professional relationship and that any points of differences between the two have been resolved.

The minister said he has given crime intelligence 26 specific tasks, which align Parliament oversight instructions on vetting, organisational, supply chain concerns and other matters.

"I directed crime intelligence to a set of 26 specific tasks. We are also saying anyone who is responsible for sensitive information, anyone who is responsible for managing covert operations or attendance of Section 70 (eavesdropping or interceptions) ought to be vetted."

He said these tasks would include the overhauling of the unit, ridding it of rogue elements.

Mbalula also announced that President Jacob Zuma was on the eve of finalising the appointment of a new National Police Commissioner and that he was also on the eve of appointing the head of the Hawks.

"We are supposed to have a strategy plan. I asked him (Mothiba) to pause on that because I want us to embark on strategic planning together, with the new commissioner, and we need to do that before 30th November. I think, before that we will have a new commissioner in the country."

News24