Johannesburg - Following an alleged assault on a customer, ABSA has been granted an interim High Court order against Black First, Land First and its leader, Andile Mngxitama.

The interim order was granted in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg late on Thursday afternoon.

The order indicates that BLF cannot illegally protest, trespass on ABSA owned or controlled property, damage ABSA property, prevent access to ABSA branches and ATMs, and intimidate its staff or clients.

ABSA also requested that BLF and Mngxitama publish the court order on their Twitter and Facebook accounts as well as on their website.

They will be back in court on July 15.

Speaking to News24, ABSA spokesperson Songezo Zibi said they were granted the interdict after the BLF and Sanef court hearing earlier on Thursday.

"It appears that after the Sanef hearing, there was an ensuing scuffle at one of our banks and a customer was injured. The customer suffered a broken arm. We then approached court immediately to protect our customers."

Zibi said they had previously asked BLF not to intimidate staff and members of the public.

"They did not respond to us directly and therefore we prepared papers to go to court. The problem with an urgent application is that you need something to happen or you can't prove your version."

